Norman wants to see it out at NRL Dragons

Corey Norman has declared there is no chance he is going to England next year and insists he intends to see out his NRL contract with St George Illawarra.

Norman is enduring one of the toughest seasons of his career, down on form and confidence in a regularly changing Dragons halves pairing.

The 29-year-old was dropped for the first time since becoming a senior NRL half before helping the Dragons to Friday's win over Parramatta in coach Paul McGregor's farewell.

His demotion prompted suggestions he could figure in a player swap for Gareth Widdop to return from England, despite a year still to run on his Dragons deal.

But Norman has shut those rumours down, insistent he had no interest in moving to Widdop's Warrington team or any early exit to England.

"There's no chance of me going to England," Norman said.

"I spoke to my manager and cleared it up. There is no chance I am going over there.

"I'm still contracted here for another year so I am keen to stay here. I expect to be here next year.

"I want to finish the year strong and go into next year."

Warrington coach Steve Price had previously stated the swap would not happen.

Norman also said he would tell new Dragons coach Dean Young he only wanted to play at five-eighth after spending some time at fullback late last year and earlier this year.

In a miserable season for Norman and the Dragons, Norman conceded he had to own the club's results with his error and missed tackle count climbing in the halves.

"It (my form) hasn't been good at all. I won't shy away from that," Norman said.

"When you're in a side that is getting done and you're a main ball player it falls on you.

"That's rugby league and that's what happens if you're not getting the result.

"I want to finish the year strong."