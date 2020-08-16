AAP Rugby

Payne Haas charge adds to Broncos NRL woes

By AAP Newswire

Payne Haas. - AAP

Brisbane's poor disciplinary record has again been highlighted again with Payne Haas facing up to three games on the sidelines for a crusher tackle.

Haas on Sunday became the 10th Broncos player charged this year, in what shapes as another blow in their battle to avoid their first wooden spoon.

He will miss two games with an early guilty plea for the tackle on Siliva Havili, but that will extend to three games if he fights the charge and loses.

Brisbane players have already missed 10 games through suspension in 2020 - and that does not account for off-field incidents.

Joe Ofahengaue served two matches at the start of the year for an off-field indiscretion, while Tevita Pangai won't play again this year after a biosecurity breach.

In the worst year in the club's history, the Broncos have also given away the most penalties per game at 6.5 per match.

Meanwhile, South Sydney forward Liam Knight is at risk of a one-game ban for dangerous contact on Jordan McLean from their win over North Queensland.

