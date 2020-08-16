AAP Rugby

Rugby star Toomua cleared after neck scan

By AAP Newswire

Toomua - AAP

1 of 1

Scans have cleared Melbourne Rebels playmaker Matt Toomua of a neck injury after his side's costly 19-3 loss to Queensland Reds.

The Wallabies regular left the field for a HIA in the second half, coach Dave Wessels fearing a trip to hospital would reveal a serious neck injury as the side dropped back to fourth ahead of a bye.

But Toomua was cleared and travelled with the side back to Sydney, the inside centre unlikely to miss a game given the Rebels have a next-round bye.

Though not yet confirmed, Wallabies Tests against New Zealand are pencilled in for October this year.

Breakout Queensland Reds centre Hunter Paisami will lose valuable audition time after another knee injury in the win, while five-eighth James O'Connor finished the game with a sore sternum as he mounts a case for the Wallabies' No.10.

The hard-running Paisami used the competition's shutdown to recover from an MCL tear, with Thorn fearing he had repeated the injury on Saturday night.

Teenager Josh Flook replaced Paisami in the centres, while frontrowers Jethro Felemi and Sean Farrell debuted for Queensland and Jack Straker became the fifth man to wear the Reds' No.1 this year.

"We'll have to wait on (scans for Hunter), but Flooky gets a chance and the kid just fronts up," Thorn said.

"Jack Straker in the No.1 - a famous jersey for Queensland - he goes out there, the fifth (string) loosehead going to work and loving it.

"No excuses, just get the job done."

The Reds made 204 tackles to the Rebels' 66, keeping them try-less despite a mountain of possession and territory in the second half.

A win would have put the Melbourne outfit top of the Super Rugby AU ladder.

Instead they are now fourth and will likely need to beat both of the NSW Waratahs and the Western Force to qualify for the top-three finals series.

Latest articles

National

Sixteen more Victorians die of virus

Latest figures have revealed 16 more people have died from coronavirus in Victoria, bringing the national toll to 395, as the state reported 279 new cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Profit before caring in aged care: Shorten

Opposition frontbencher Bill Shorten believes the problems in Australia’s aged care system stem from centres pursuing profits.

AAP Newswire
National

Students to return to SA in September

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall says the state’s universities are poised to welcome back up to 300 international students in September.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V’landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Roosters won’t rush Williams NRL return

Sonny Bill Williams has ended his two weeks in quarantine but despite an injury crisis at the Sydney Roosters he won’t be rushed back into the NRL fray.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

AAP Newswire