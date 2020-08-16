AAP Rugby

Paisami blow, Rebels wait on Toomua

By AAP Newswire

Toomua - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne Rebels coach Dave Wessels will hope for good news after sending key playmaker Matt Toomua for scans on a possible neck injury after his side's costly loss to Queensland Reds on Saturday.

The Wallabies regular left the field for a HIA in the second half but Wessels was more concerned about a neck injury as the side dropped back to fourth ahead of a bye.

Though not yet confirmed, Wallabies Tests against New Zealand are pencilled in for October this year.

Breakout Queensland Reds centre Hunter Paisami will lose valuable audition time after another knee injury in the win, while five-eighth James O'Connor finished the game with a sore sternum as he mounts a case for the Wallabies' No.10.

The hard-running Paisami used the competition's shutdown to recover from an MCL tear, with Thorn fearing he had repeated the injury on Saturday night.

Teenager Josh Flook replaced Paisami in the centres, while frontrowers Jethro Felemi and Sean Farrell debuted for Queensland and Jack Straker became the fifth man to wear the Reds' No.1 this year.

"We'll have to wait on (scans for Hunter), but Flooky gets a chance and the kid just fronts up," Thorn said.

"Jack Straker in the No.1 - a famous jersey for Queensland - he goes out there, the fifth(string) loosehead going to work and loving it.

"No excuses, just get the job done."

The Reds made 204 tackles to the Rebels' 66, keeping them scoreless despite a mountain of possession and territory in the second half.

A win would have put the Melbourne outfit top of the Super Rugby AU ladder.

Instead they are now fourth and will likely need to beat both of the NSW Waratahs and the Western Force to qualify for the top-three finals series.

Latest articles

National

Labor wants higher Ruby Princess scrutiny

Evidence from biosecurity officers would be part of a proposed federal-level investigation into the Ruby Princess cruise ship and its spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Police hunt last person to see missing man

Queensland police are looking for the last person to see missing man Anthony Brady alive, after his body was found at a Cairns hotel.

AAP Newswire
National

Woman recovers as authorities hunt shark

A 35-year-old woman is recovering in Newcastle’s John Hunter Hospital after being mauled by a juvenile great white hark on the NSW mid north coast.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V’landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Roosters won’t rush Williams NRL return

Sonny Bill Williams has ended his two weeks in quarantine but despite an injury crisis at the Sydney Roosters he won’t be rushed back into the NRL fray.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

AAP Newswire