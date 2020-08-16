AAP Rugby

Broncos collapse a bad habit, says Gentle

By AAP Newswire

Broncos - AAP

1 of 1

Stand-in Brisbane coach Peter Gentle says the struggling team need to "break some bad habits" if they are to win another NRL match this season.

The Broncos horror show continued in Canberra, giving up a 8-6 lead to crash to a 36-8 defeat, leaving them with just three wins for the season.

The only pain for the Raiders came on the sidelines, with coach Ricky Stuart unable to attend the post-match press conference due to a back problem that also kept him from his usual sideline position.

Gentle has taken over the reins for two weeks while embattled coach Anthony Seibold quarantines after leaving the NRL bubble for family reasons.

The Broncos started strongly, with second-rower Payne Hass leading the charge up the middle as Jesse Arthars and young centre Herbie Farnsworth both scored.

There were no signs of the 30-point blow-out ahead, with Gentle saying he thought his team "were in with a real show".

He said the second-half collapse was a pattern of their season. They fell away similarly in round five against Manly and round eight against the Warriors after leading at half-time while they looked in line for a win over Cronulla two weeks ago before imploding.

"We're all hurting - it's less than ideal what we're going through but unfortunately we've got to break some bad habits there," Gentle said.

"You tend to come out in the second half and, not wait to get beat, but when things tend to go against you they tend to be compounded.

"Little things are becoming big things, by our own doing, and some of the defence in the second half wasn't up to NRL standards."

As well as the absence of Seibold, the Broncos this week lost Tevita Pangai Jnr after he breached the NRL bubble while there's an investigation into another breach by a group of players.

Gentle didn't want to blame those outside factors.

"I'm not going to use that as an excuse - we've got to own it, we did the wrong thing," he said.

"We had to come and put a performance and for 40 minutes we did."

Hooker Jake Turpin will have X-rays on a suspected fractured hand while Hass and Kotoni Staggs were put on report.

Gentle said Seibold would return to the club after next week's clash with St George Illawarra.

Latest articles

National

Labor wants higher Ruby Princess scrutiny

Evidence from biosecurity officers would be part of a proposed federal-level investigation into the Ruby Princess cruise ship and its spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Police hunt last person to see missing man

Queensland police are looking for the last person to see missing man Anthony Brady alive, after his body was found at a Cairns hotel.

AAP Newswire
National

Woman recovers as authorities hunt shark

A 35-year-old woman is recovering in Newcastle’s John Hunter Hospital after being mauled by a juvenile great white hark on the NSW mid north coast.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V’landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Roosters won’t rush Williams NRL return

Sonny Bill Williams has ended his two weeks in quarantine but despite an injury crisis at the Sydney Roosters he won’t be rushed back into the NRL fray.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

AAP Newswire