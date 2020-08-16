Proctor biting charge goes to judiciary

Kevin Proctor's fate rests in the hands of the judiciary after the NRL forged ahead with a biting charge even without Shaun Johnson willing to give evidence.

The NRL on Sunday set the scene to come down hard on Proctor, after he became the first player in history to be sent off for biting in Gold Coast's loss to Cronulla.

The ungraded dangerous contact charge theoretically means Proctor will likely face at least a four-game ban if found guilty, given it has been deemed more serious than a grade three.

Proctor did not speak after the match on Saturday, while Johnson said he did not want the case to proceed against his close friend and Kiwis teammate.

But that could mean little on Tuesday night at NRL headquarters.

The NRL will still use television footage of the incident, with referee Henry Perenara claiming there was a "definite bite" after conferring with the bunker.

Proctor does however already have some backers.

NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler on Sunday claimed he did not believe there was a bite, but rather the result of Johnson having his arm near Proctor's mouth in a tackle.

That backs the Titans' captain's claims on the field that Johnson had been "choking" him.

"The fact is, his hand's right in his mouth anyway," Fittler said on Nine' Networks Footy Show.

"His mouth was around his arm but I think he didn't have much other chance for it not to be.

"Poor old Kevin Proctor, the bloke's got his forearm down his throat just about. What are you supposed to do?

Any lengthy ban would threaten to derail Proctor's career, given he is off contract and no certainty to be re-signed.

The Titans captain was in tears in the sheds after being sent off, while he claimed on field Johnson was choking him in a tackle when the alleged bite occurred.

Four players have been found guilty of biting since the Super League war in the 1990s.

James Graham's penalty of 12 games is the most significant after his infamous 2012 grand final ear bite on Billy Slater.

Slater did not give evidence on the night, but that did little to save Graham.

Melbourne prop Jesse Bromwich was the most recent to front the judiciary on such a charge, found not guilty of biting Josh Dugan in 2015.

On that occasion Dugan offered evidence in the hearing.

NRL PLAYERS CHARGED WITH BITING

Round 2, 2001: Chris Beattie (Cronulla) - guilty, two weeks

Round 21, 2002: Luke Bailey (St George Illawarra) - exonerated

Round 14, 2006: Fuifui Moimoi (Parramatta) - exonerated

Round 21, 2007: Brad Morrin (Canterbury) - guilty, eight weeks

Round 3, 2008: Jarrad Saffy (St George Illawarra) - exonerated

Round 23, 2009: William Zillman (Gold Coast) - guilty, 4 weeks

Round 23, 2010: Scott Bolton (North Queensland) - exonerated

Grand final, 2012: James Graham (Canterbury) - guilty, 12 weeks

Round 21, 2015: Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne) - exonerated

Round 14, 2020: Kevin Proctor (Gold Coast) - referred to judiciary

Source: Fox Sports Stats