Souths’ Reynolds steals win over Cowboys

Two clutch kicks from Adam Reynolds, including a 79th-minute field goal, have given South Sydney a dramatic 31-30 NRL victory over North Queensland in Townsville.

The Cowboys thought they had snapped a six-game losing streak when Tom Opacic soared to break a 24-all deadlock with seven minutes remaining in Saturday's clash at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

The Rabbitohs quickly reduced the deficit to two points when Alex Johnston, who finished with two tries, crossed and Reynolds missed the sideline conversion.

However ,the star halfback levelled the game again with a pressure penalty goal in the 78th minute.

He then nailed a 20-metre field goal a minute later to snatch the win.

It was a thrilling finish to an enthralling contest, which included six lead changes and the score on numerous occasions.

The Cowboys scored six tries to five, including two to captain Michael Morgan and a scintillating solo try to rising star Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

But caretaker coach Josh Hanney will be left to rue a poor goalkicking night from Kyle Feldt, who missed four of his seven attempts.

Souths have won three straight for the first time this season, the past two with coach Wayne Bennett isolated at home after his COVID-19 breach.

Bennett will return next week with his team firmly entrenched in the top eight.

Reynolds opened the scoring with a piece of individual brilliance, identifying an out-of-position fullback to chip for himself in the 12th minute.

North Queensland were quick to hit back through rookie centre Connelly Lemuelu, who burst through a stretched defence for the maiden try of his career.

It was the beginning of a dominant 20-minute period for the Cowboys, which included Morgan's first try in more than a year, as well as Tabuai-Fidow's highlight-reel effort.

Fullback Scott Drinkwater kicked across field early in the tackle count for the rookie winger, who then burned two defenders in a blazing 55-metre run to the line.

A Dane Gagai four-pointer against the run of play reduced the deficit, but North Queensland claimed a two-point lead at halftime with a penalty goal.

The lead swapped four times after the break, with Rabbitohs duo Johnston and Campbell Graham trading tries with Cowboys pair Morgan and Mitchell Dunn - the first of his NRL career.

North Queensland thought they had secured the victory when Opacic plucked a Drinkwater kick to score, but the Rabbitohs roared home with Reynolds' late-game heroics.