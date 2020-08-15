Titans’ Proctor off for bite in Sharks win

Kevin Proctor has become the first player in NRL history to be sent off for biting after clashing with Kiwi teammate Shaun Johnson in the Gold Coast's 30-18 loss to Cronulla.

On a dramatic Saturday afternoon at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Proctor was marched in the second half after appearing to have his mouth around Johnson's forearm as the Sharks halfback completed a tackle.

The Gold Coast captain could be heard saying "you were choking me you f***ing sook" before he was marched by referee Henry Perenara in the 56th minute.

Johnson left the field in the 64th minute, as a precaution, and later claimed in a post-match interview there was nothing in the incident with Proctor.

"Nothing happened, let's just leave it at that," Johnson said on Fox Sports.

"We were both heated in the middle of the game.

"I was a little bit high on him. Whatever happened happened and we're still mates."

Johnson claimed he would not do anything at the judiciary, but the off-contract Proctor - who was playing his 250th NRL game - is still likely to have a case to answer.

Johnson blew up on field at the time of the incident and Perenara could be heard saying "there's a definite bite" after the bunker reviewed it.

James Graham was the last man to be banned at the judiciary for biting after his high-profile attack on Billy Slater's ear during the 2012 grand final, suspended for 12 matches.

Other bans in the NRL have varied at between two and eight weeks.

The Titans could also have other concerns.

Off-contract centre Dale Copley suffered a suspected pectoral injury, while outgoing forward Jai Arrow will need scans on a shoulder.

The scores were locked at 12-12 at the time of Proctor's send off, prompting an eight-minute blitz from Cronulla.

Johnson responded in the next set by putting Sione Katoa over for his 13th try of the season, with another pin-point perfect kick for his winger.

Wade Graham then pushed his way over before Jack Williams put the game beyond doubt after charging down a Jamal Fogarty kick and scoring.

The win is the Sharks' seventh in nine matches and keeps them in the top eight - four points clear of Manly who have a game in hand.

NRL PLAYERS CHARGED WITH BITING

Round 2, 2001: Chris Beattie (Cronulla) - guilty, two weeks

Round 21, 2002: Luke Bailey (St George Illawarra) - exonerated

Round 14, 2006: Fuifui Moimoi (Parramatta) - exonerated

Round 21, 2007: Brad Morrin (Canterbury) - guilty, eight weeks

Round 3, 2008: Jarrad Saffy (St George Illawarra) - exonerated

Round 23, 2009: William Zillman (Gold Coast) - guilty, 4 weeks

Round 23, 2010: Scott Bolton (North Queensland) - exonerated

Grand final, 2012: James Graham (Canterbury) - guilty, 12 weeks

Round 21, 2015: Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne) - exonerated

Source: Fox Sports Stats