Proctor sent but Sharks star quiet on bite

Kevin Proctor's NRL future hangs in the balance after being sent off for biting Kiwis teammate Shaun Johnson in the Gold Coast's drama-charged 30-18 loss to Cronulla.

Off contract at the end of the year and no guarantee of being re-signed, Proctor became the first player in the NRL's history to be sent off for biting.

He will almost certainly be referred straight to the judiciary, with James Graham the last man to be banned for biting - copping a 12-week suspension after the 2012 grand final.

But in a bizarre series of events the NRL's counsel will likely have to do it without the support of Johnson.

The Sharks half pointed to his arm and yelled towards referee Henry Perenara after a 56th-minute tackle on Proctor, before play was stopped.

The New Zealand duo then continued to trade barbs, with Proctor heard shouting "you were choking me you f***ing sook".

Johnson appeared to stop short of making a formal complaint, but Perenara told him they had vision and could be heard saying there was a "definite bite".

The Cronulla star left the game during the second half - more as a precaution to avoid any serious damage to his groin - and claimed post-match he did not want the incident with Proctor to go further after the pair embraced following the final siren.

"We were both heated in the middle of the game and I was a bit high on him and whatever happened, happened but we're still mates," Johnson told Fox Sports.

"It's his 250th (NRL game) and I don't want this to dampen this at all.

"There's nothing much to say about it, what happens on the field stays on the field, we don't need to talk about it now."

Titans coach Justin Holbrook later claimed his captain, who was seen in tears in the dressing rooms, should not have been sent off after the bunker viewed the footage.

"There was no on-field complaint by the player. We need the officials to answer the questions, I can't answer them," Holbrook said.

"We've done well going to one ref, too many extra people getting involved in the game.

"Both players know each other really well. They have both exchanged words to each.

"One apologised and Kevin wasn't the one apologising."

Regardless, the incident changed the match as Cronulla unleashed an eight-minute blitz on the 12-man Titans.

With scores locked at 12-12, Johnson responded in the next set when he kicked for Sione Katoa to score. Wade Graham and Jack Williams followed that up with tries to settle the game.

The Titans could also have other concerns.

Off-contract centre Dale Copley suffered a suspected pectoral injury that could end his season, while forward Jai Arrow will need scans on a shoulder.

Meanwhile, Cronulla are confident Johnson's groin and a blow to Josh Dugan's knee aren't bad, with next week's game against leaders Penrith a big test of their top-eight credentials.

NRL PLAYERS CHARGED WITH BITING

Round 2, 2001: Chris Beattie (Cronulla) - guilty, two weeks

Round 21, 2002: Luke Bailey (St George Illawarra) - exonerated

Round 14, 2006: Fuifui Moimoi (Parramatta) - exonerated

Round 21, 2007: Brad Morrin (Canterbury) - guilty, eight weeks

Round 3, 2008: Jarrad Saffy (St George Illawarra) - exonerated

Round 23, 2009: William Zillman (Gold Coast) - guilty, 4 weeks

Round 23, 2010: Scott Bolton (North Queensland) - exonerated

Grand final, 2012: James Graham (Canterbury) - guilty, 12 weeks

Round 21, 2015: Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne) - exonerated

Source: Fox Sports Stats

