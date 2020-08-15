AAP Rugby

Warriors pick up next gun Hopoate on loan

By AAP Newswire

The next Hopoate is set to be given his NRL chance in the Warriors' backline after Manly agreed to loan out teenager Albert for the next four weeks.

Highly regarded as one of the game's best young talents, 19-year-old Albert Hopoate has been denied a debut so far after back-to-back ACL injuries.

Fit since midyear, Manly coach Des Hasler revealed earlier in the season only the lack of available football in reserve grade was holding him back.

But the son of John and brother of William and Jamil will now likely get his chance in the next month for the Warriors.

"We're delighted to have Albert on board. He was a prodigious talent coming through the junior grades, representative sides and Origin age teams," Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan said.

"Unfortunately, injury has curtailed his NRL aspirations so far but we are looking forward to seeing him play for the Vodafone Warriors.

"Albert is a player who can handle fullback, wing and centre and is uncanny in his likeness to older brother Will."

The Warriors have been dealing with backline shortages since David Fusitu'a and Ken Maumalo returned to New Zealand to be with their families.

Hopoate will arrive in Warriors' camp on Sunday and becomes their fifth loan player of the season after Poasa Faamausili, Jack Hetherington, Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings.

Faamausili has since returned to the Sydney Roosters to play for them during their injury crisis, while Hetherington is suspended for the next three weeks.

