AAP Rugby

Naden calls out alleged racism in NRL game

By AAP Newswire

Penrith's Brent Naden - AAP

1 of 1

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has promised bans for anyone found to have racially abused players after a group of spectators were marched from Central Coast Stadium on Friday night.

Eight people were ejected from the match in Gosford for allegedly racially abusing Penrith winger Brent Naden.

The 24-year-old Naden told club staff the abuse was persistent and he was shaken by the behaviour, which came to a head towards the end of the first half of the Panthers' match against the Warriors.

Police and security rounded on the group, who were predominantly wearing Warriors jerseys.

It's understood Naden reported the abuse to the Penrith trainer who took action to have the group removed from the ground.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary said he was proud of Naden for standing up for himself and reporting the abuse.

"He's OK; he said that it's not the first time he's heard that in his life but in this forum it has been, so he's a little bit... he certainly took offence to it at the time but he's OK," Cleary said.

"It's one of those situations where you can only react how you feel at the time.

"Whatever was said, and I don't know exactly what was said, it definitely affected him and by the sounds of it the appropriate action was taken and what happens from here I'm not too sure."

In the past the NRL issued bans for those found to have racially abused players and in a statement issued on Friday night, the governing body once again promised to take the strongest possible action.

"Racism and vilification will not be tolerated in our game," Abdo's statement read.

"Bringing communities and cultures together is part of rugby league.

"We pride ourselves on being inclusive and taking a leadership role in driving social change.

"Any fan found to have racially abused a player or another fan will not be welcome at our games.

"We have shown in the past that we will take the strongest possible action to ensure fans guilty of racial abuse are banned from attending the Telstra Premiership.

"We will work closely with NSW police, stadium authorities and the clubs to determine the facts and take decisive action against anyone guilty of racial abuse.

"Later tonight, I will call any player involved to ensure they are receiving the support they need. We will always stand by our players."

Latest articles

National

Mistakes laid bare in Ruby Princess report

A special inquiry into the disembarkation of the virus-hit Ruby Princess cruise ship has strongly rebuked NSW Health while absolving federal border officials.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic ex-cop overturns jail term on appeal

A former Victorian police officer’s six-month jail term for perjury over lying in a police corruption hearing has been overturned on appeal.

AAP Newswire
National

Disgraced Vic bureaucrat rejected by Uber

Former Victoria education department bigwig Nino Napoli admits to misappropriating $500,000 designated for state schools.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V’landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors’ intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

AAP Newswire