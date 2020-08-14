AAP Rugby

Warriors adviser Finch in possible breach

By AAP Newswire

Barely an hour after watching the Warriors' loss to Penrith in the coaches box in Gosford, Brett Finch was removed from the club's NRL bubble for a suspected biosecurity breach.

The former State of Origin representative was brought into the Warriors' biosecurity bubble in an advisory role last week to help with player welfare.

However, on Friday night the NRL launched an investigation into whether Finch had breached the strict terms of the bubble after being involved on a podcast on Thursday.

Pictures showed him kissing the host on the cheek after the recording, which breaks strict protocols set by the NRL to continue through the coronavirus pandemic.

"He has been isolated from the Warriors' group until we get advice from the biosecurity experts," an NRL spokesman said.

It is the latest in a string of bubble breaches over the past week with Brisbane player Tevita Pangai Jr and South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett the most high profile.

Three Broncos trainers and St George Illawarra forward Paul Vaughan were also nabbed by the NRL for breaking the rules.

In the past two weeks the NRL has handed out $75,000 worth of fines for breaking the biosecurity protocols.

