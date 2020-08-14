AAP Rugby

Refreshed Force refuse to give up hope

By AAP Newswire

Force - AAP

1 of 1

Western Force coach Tim Sampson has urged his players to keep pushing for a finals berth, and he hopes last week's mental freshener will help them achieve the goal.

The last-placed Force are winless after four games, but Sampson has set them the challenge to win their remaining four matches.

That begins on Friday night when the Force take on the NSW Waratahs at Cbus Super Stadium.

"A couple of results last weekend spread the table out in terms of who is ahead of us," Sampson said.

"But if we can land those four games, we will certainly be in the mix there for finals."

The Force have been in winning positions in three of the four losses.

The recent extra-time defeat to Melbourne Rebels particularly hurt, and Sampson gave his players four days off during last week's bye.

"We needed it," Sampson said.

"That last result took a fair bit out of us mentally.

"It was a good opportunity for the guys to get away from rugby. Three narrow losses - that can take it out of you a bit. They've turned up in a really good headspace this week."

Force captain Ian Prior said players enjoyed the time off, recharging their batteries with surfing, golf, cricket, and volleyball.

"It was good to get away for a few days. The guys spent a fair bit of time in the surf there to recalibrate down at Coffs (Harbour)," he said.

"It's been a bit mentally taxing doing so much well and then just little moments let the pressure valve off and teams capitalise on it.

"There's been some really good learnings for us."

Latest articles

National

Palmer v WA saga to drag on as laws pass

Western Australia’s battle with Clive Palmer is no closer to being resolved despite the state passing laws to head off a potential $30 billion damages claim.

AAP Newswire
National

Strong start to early voting in NT poll

About 18 per cent of voters have already cast their ballot in the Northern Territory election, with more than a week to go until polling day.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW remains on COVID-19 high alert

NSW remains on high alert as it seeks to curb the spread of COVID-19 after several outbreaks, while the Ruby Princess inquiry report is set to be submitted.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V’landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors’ intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bateman avoids charge for high shot

Canberra have received good news with John Bateman avoiding a charge for a high tackle, but they are still waiting on an injury update on Siliva Havili.

AAP Newswire