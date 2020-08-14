Penrith target club record with NRL win

Penrith have already equalled their NRL win tally from 2019 but are on track to create club history if they can record a ninth victory in a row on Friday night.

Steady at the top of the ladder with just one loss for the season, the Panthers have eyed their next target in the gutsy Warriors.

Should they make it nine successive wins, the Panthers will set a new mark for most consecutive victories in club history.

Now rated premiership contenders, coach Ivan Cleary is most proud of their sharp turn in consistency.

Last year they managed only 11 wins and missed the finals, but have built foundation of young talent with super confidence on the march for the 2020 title.

"(Records are) not a bad thing, that's for sure," Cleary said before their round 14 match at at Central Coast Stadium.

"I guess it also shows it's not easy to do.

"I've said this many times, one of the things I'm really enjoying is our consistency from week to week and you can't win that many games in a row unless you are consistent.

"We've made huge strides in that area this season.

"I'm looking forward to another game, another challenge, and if records come with that so be it and we'll take it."

The homesick Warriors go into their clash with the Panthers having won two games in a row for the first time this season.

While conceding it's a daily battle to stay on top of their mental health, New Zealand Test forward Tohu Harris said the NRL's nomads would have no trouble getting up for the competition leaders.

"Obviously they've got a quality side and it shows with their position on the ladder," Harris said on match eve.

"They've got strengths through their entire team - a strong bench, strong forward pack and some pretty exciting backs so it's an exciting challenge for us.

"The team's excited to go out there and test themselves against form team in the competition and hopefully we can give it a red-hot crack."