Holbrook wants in as Titans trend up

Justin Holbrook knows there are no guarantees in coaching but says he's committed to the Gold Coast as talks begin to sign the mentor on a long-term extension.

One of six NRL coaches off contract at the end of next season, Holbrook hopes to secure his own future at Parkwood with the Titans luring Brisbane second-rower David Fifita, Melbourne prop Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Newcastle forward Herman Ese'ese to the club for next year.

The St Helens premiership winning coacg is responsible for the pulling power that has revamped the Titans' image and shot them ahead of both the Broncos and North Queensland on this season's ladder.

Holbrook said discussions about a new contract had recently begun and that he hoped to nail down a long-term deal on the Gold Coast.

"I'm happy coaching here that's for sure, happy with the club's direction," he said.

"We've got everything in place and some good signings coming next year, it'd be great to be a part of."

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor's premature departure was confirmed on Thursday while Dean Pay and Stephen Kearney have been marched this season.

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold is an NRL coach under pressure despite having three more seasons to run on his contract.

Holbrook said that fragility meant he had little time to waste.

"I can say the easy answer, that it'll take five years, but that's just buying you time," he said.

"As a coach we get in and do the best job we can and that's what we're doing ... you need everything working well, but it's too hard (operating) on time frames.

"You can see with the amount of coaches getting moved on, you've got to do a good job straight away."

Holbrook said the future of off-contract captain Kevin Proctor remained undecided despite his terrific form.

He rated a move for out-of-favour Brisbane talent Tevita Pangai Jr unlikely, given the Titans had already loaded their forward pack for next season, while he said any efforts to secure Wests Tigers captain and Queensland utility Moses Mbye were improbable.