AAP Rugby

McGregor endorses Young as replacement

By AAP Newswire

Dean Young - AAP

1 of 1

Dean Young has emerged as the early frontrunner to be St George Illawarra's next coach after receiving the endorsement of departing mentor Paul McGregor.

Young will take over the Dragons after Friday night's clash with Parramatta, with Craig Fitzgibbon and Jason Ryles the other likely candidates.

The Dragons have also been linked to Wayne Bennett this year, but he does still have another year left on his deal at South Sydney before he hands over to Jason Demetriou.

Young will be given a dream run to prove himself, with the Dragons up against the struggling Brisbane, Gold Coast and North Queensland in the next three weeks.

Chief executive Ryan Webb said on Thursday the Dragons expected to give themselves until the end of the season to make a decision.

But when asked who should replace him, McGregor was unequivocal in his support: "They have a very good one here.

"After this week he's got six weeks. Dean is as hard of a worker as anyone I have had on my staff.

"He's loyal to the club, has bled for the club and will only do good things for the club. He's a very smart coach.

"I gave him and Benny Hornby their opportunities back in 2014. Dean is going to be a very good coach."

The club's other assistant, Shane Flanagan, remains under a ban from a head-coaching role by the NRL until the end of 2021.

Webb said on Thursday the club would not approach the league on his behalf, but would instead leave that to Flanagan and his manager if they wanted to.

Fitzgibbon is another likely candidate, given he still lives in the Illawarra and is highly regarded as one of the game's best coaches in waiting.

However, he has knocked back recent approaches from other clubs including Newcastle and the Warriors to honour his contract with the Sydney Roosters that ends in 2021.

Former Dragon Ryles will be another name, but he has so far been insistent he wants to honour his commitment to assist Eddie Jones in English rugby next year.

Anthony Griffin is among a host of other free-agent coaches who could be interested.

"We want to go through a fair process and I'd say we'll give ourselves until the end of the season which is six or seven weeks," Webb said.

"That gives the new coach to come in after the break.

"My discussion to Dean was to support Mary for the next few days.

"I think once the process gets put in place around the new coach and he wants to throw his hat in the ring and then."

Meanwhile Young's dad Craig will step down from the Dragons board while the decision is ongoing.

Webb also indicated the club would go down the path of a general manager of football to sit above the coach, but that would likely be employed from within.

"When I worked at the Wests Tigers I thought it kept communication to the board really strong as it came through that GM of football," Webb said.

"I think Ben Haran could actually step into the role. I don't think we need to do any major changes."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Key gear change for Kisukano at Eagle Farm

Toowoomba trainer Michael Nolan has worked hard to improve the barrier manners of Kisukano ahead of her upcoming Eagle Farm assignment.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Peters’ powerful spring attack kicks off

Prominent West Australian owner Bob Peters has taken a fresh approach to the spring carnival as he bids to raid the coffers of some of Victoria’s biggest races.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Carnival contenders step out for O’Shea

A period of rebuilding has laid the foundations for John O’Shea to have a strong spring carnival presence and potentially unearth his next headline horse.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V’landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors’ intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bateman avoids charge for high shot

Canberra have received good news with John Bateman avoiding a charge for a high tackle, but they are still waiting on an injury update on Siliva Havili.

AAP Newswire