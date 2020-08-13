AAP Rugby

Bulldogs players ‘sad’ to hear of cleanout

By AAP Newswire

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak - AAP

1 of 1

Canterbury star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was saddened to learn of the Bulldogs' plans for a full-blown coaching cleanout at season's end but says the players must focus on winning NRL games again.

The last-placed Dogs have set a goal of winning their remaining seven matches, starting with Sunday's clash against Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval, and Watene-Zelezniak is adamant that's achievable.

And maybe that's the only scenario that can save interim coach Steve Georgallis, high-performance manager Tony Ayoub, strength and conditioning coach Harry Harris, former Bulldogs forward and trainer Tony Grimaldi and skills coach Steve James.

All five heads are said to be on the chopping block as part of a dramatic overhaul by incoming coach Trent Barrett.

"I just found out before. I don't know the full story and the logistics," Watene-Zelezniak said on Thursday.

"They're really good people, they are like family too, so it's sad to see them go.

"But I don't know everything that's going on."

Watene-Zelezniak's bigger concern is adjusting to the wing again after a backline reshuffle that resulted in Nick Meaney claiming the No.1 jumper.

"It's a bit hard to get used to a position when you're changing a lot but when a team's not going well, there's times when you've just got to try things," Watene-Zelezniak said.

"I just do my part for the team wherever I can and whatever the coach says, I've just got to take on board and give 100 per cent to the team.

"Fullback's always been my preferred position but wherever the coaches need me, I'll happily play and give my best.

"I just want to win."

The Bulldogs won five of their last six games from a similar position last year and insist collecting the wooden spoon hasn't been discussed.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Key gear change for Kisukano at Eagle Farm

Toowoomba trainer Michael Nolan has worked hard to improve the barrier manners of Kisukano ahead of her upcoming Eagle Farm assignment.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Peters’ powerful spring attack kicks off

Prominent West Australian owner Bob Peters has taken a fresh approach to the spring carnival as he bids to raid the coffers of some of Victoria’s biggest races.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Carnival contenders step out for O’Shea

A period of rebuilding has laid the foundations for John O’Shea to have a strong spring carnival presence and potentially unearth his next headline horse.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V’landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors’ intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bateman avoids charge for high shot

Canberra have received good news with John Bateman avoiding a charge for a high tackle, but they are still waiting on an injury update on Siliva Havili.

AAP Newswire