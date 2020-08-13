AAP Rugby

Coates hurt as Broncos’ woes mount

By AAP Newswire

Xavier Coates - AAP

1 of 1

Xavier Coates was carried off with the latest Brisbane injury while one fan dumped their Broncos jersey on the front step of the embattled NRL club's reception on a chaotic Thursday at Red Hill.

One win from their 11 games since the NRL's resumption has left the Broncos fighting to avoid the wooden spoon ahead of Saturday's clash with Canberra.

Coach Anthony Seibold is battling to keep his job beyond this season and unable to coach in person after attending to a private matter on the weekend and being placed in a two-week quarantine.

Tevita Pangai Jr has been fined and booted from the NRL's bubble for his own biosecurity breach while a separate investigation into a pub lunch is ongoing.

Yet stand-in coach Peter Gentle was able to smile on Thursday, admitting that morale was "surprisingly good".

"I don't think any coaches have been through (a series of dramas like) this," he said.

"There probably is (grounds for fans to be searching for answers) but all we can control is what's happening Saturday night.

"We had a little get together the other night to relieve a bit of pressure because there's nowhere the players can go.

"We're desperate to get our members, fans and sponsors a win and something to be proud of."

Gentle said Coates' injury wasn't as bad as first feared, with scans likely to reveal a foot complaint that might only see him miss one or two weeks.

Matt Lodge (leg) will miss the season though after scans earlier this week confirmed a hairline fracture, with Rhys Kennedy to return in his place and Jesse Arthars the logical replacement for Coates on the wing.

Gentle said Seibold was committed to the job and would be "good to go" when his quarantine period expires, but admitted he wasn't sure of Pangai Jr's future.

The Tongan forward visited a barber shop with alleged bikie links on Saturday in a move that could see the club tear up his $650,000 per season contract.

"There's not a lot I can say on that; it's an ongoing investigation and it hasn't been determined what his future is," Gentle said.

Ben Te'o will replace Pangai Jr in the starting side while New Zealand backrower Jordan Riki will make his debut.

Joe Ofahengaue will play his 100th NRL game against the Raiders.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Key gear change for Kisukano at Eagle Farm

Toowoomba trainer Michael Nolan has worked hard to improve the barrier manners of Kisukano ahead of her upcoming Eagle Farm assignment.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Peters’ powerful spring attack kicks off

Prominent West Australian owner Bob Peters has taken a fresh approach to the spring carnival as he bids to raid the coffers of some of Victoria’s biggest races.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Carnival contenders step out for O’Shea

A period of rebuilding has laid the foundations for John O’Shea to have a strong spring carnival presence and potentially unearth his next headline horse.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V’landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors’ intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bateman avoids charge for high shot

Canberra have received good news with John Bateman avoiding a charge for a high tackle, but they are still waiting on an injury update on Siliva Havili.

AAP Newswire