Coates hurt as Broncos’ woes mount

Xavier Coates was carried off with the latest Brisbane injury while one fan dumped their Broncos jersey on the front step of the embattled NRL club's reception on a chaotic Thursday at Red Hill.

One win from their 11 games since the NRL's resumption has left the Broncos fighting to avoid the wooden spoon ahead of Saturday's clash with Canberra.

Coach Anthony Seibold is battling to keep his job beyond this season and unable to coach in person after attending to a private matter on the weekend and being placed in a two-week quarantine.

Tevita Pangai Jr has been fined and booted from the NRL's bubble for his own biosecurity breach while a separate investigation into a pub lunch is ongoing.

Yet stand-in coach Peter Gentle was able to smile on Thursday, admitting that morale was "surprisingly good".

"I don't think any coaches have been through (a series of dramas like) this," he said.

"There probably is (grounds for fans to be searching for answers) but all we can control is what's happening Saturday night.

"We had a little get together the other night to relieve a bit of pressure because there's nowhere the players can go.

"We're desperate to get our members, fans and sponsors a win and something to be proud of."

Gentle said Coates' injury wasn't as bad as first feared, with scans likely to reveal a foot complaint that might only see him miss one or two weeks.

Matt Lodge (leg) will miss the season though after scans earlier this week confirmed a hairline fracture, with Rhys Kennedy to return in his place and Jesse Arthars the logical replacement for Coates on the wing.

Gentle said Seibold was committed to the job and would be "good to go" when his quarantine period expires, but admitted he wasn't sure of Pangai Jr's future.

The Tongan forward visited a barber shop with alleged bikie links on Saturday in a move that could see the club tear up his $650,000 per season contract.

"There's not a lot I can say on that; it's an ongoing investigation and it hasn't been determined what his future is," Gentle said.

Ben Te'o will replace Pangai Jr in the starting side while New Zealand backrower Jordan Riki will make his debut.

Joe Ofahengaue will play his 100th NRL game against the Raiders.