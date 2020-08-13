AAP Rugby

Coates hurt as Broncos await NRL verdict

By AAP Newswire

Xavier Coates - AAP

Brisbane's unrelenting dramas show no signs of stopping after Xavier Coates was carried off the field at Thursday's training with a leg injury.

The emerging winger's form has been one bright spot in a tumultuous season for the Broncos, who have won one of their last 11 NRL games and face a hefty penalty after another potential COVID-19 bubble breach.

Up to 10 players enjoyed a pub lunch at the Everton Park Hotel on August 1 under the assumption it was permissible under the relaxed Project Apollo protocols at the time.

Queensland police concluded their investigation on Thursday and found no breach of general public health directions, but the NRL is still to determine whether the lunch broke the code's own strict guidelines.

Tevita Pangai Jnr has already been hit with a $30,000 fine and indefinite removal from the code's bubble for his barber shop visit last Saturday, while head coach Anthony Seibold, trainer Allan Langer and two other staff are in the midst of a 14-day exclusion for separate incidents.

Coates' injury is another headache for interim coach Peter Gentle after prop Matt Lodge was on Wednesday ruled out for the season with a leg fracture.

