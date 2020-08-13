AAP Rugby

Storm hope week’s rest helps star NRL pair

By AAP Newswire

Ryan Papenhuyzen returns after a week's break in the NRL. - AAP

Melbourne are banking on refreshed duo Dale Finucane and Ryan Papenhuyzen to help them knock off the Sydney Roosters for the second time this NRL season.

The Storm and Roosters played out a game for the ages when they met in round eight, with both teams exchanging field goals in the final minute of regular time.

Fullback Papenhuyzen nailed a 40m effort to push the match into golden point before Cameron Smith sealed the win with a penalty.

While Smith (shoulder) and fellow superstar playmaker Cameron Munster (knee) are out, Papenhuyzen and Finucane will return from a week's rest and are key inclusions given the team's five-day turnaround.

Papenhuyzen is set to take over the goal-kicking duties while Finucane will be co-captain with prop Jesse Bromwich.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy said there was no chance he could leave NSW Origin representative Finucane out again, despite the lock being troubled through the season with a neck injury.

"He (Finucane) had a couple of minor injuries, he's had them for a few weeks and he just kept battling on," Bellamy said.

"We thought the 11 days off is going to be enough for both of them.

"It might not have been so good for his mental well-being if I'd have decided to rest him for another, he loves playing.

"He brings experience and enthusiasm, he's great for the team and I'm sure they'll enjoy having him back this week."

Since 2017 all six regular season games between these teams have been decided by three points or less, with three of them decided by one point.

Three have gone to golden point, with the Roosters winning all but the round-eight match.

Bellamy said they had a lot of respect for the two-time defending premiers.

"We're going down there thinking we can do a good job against them so hopefully our boys will be up for it," he said.

"For us it's always been a big game for however many years because they've been the top team in the competition.

"The last one was probably one of the best games of footy, with one of the most exciting finishes to a game, we've ever seen and that's added to the history."

