AAP Rugby

Broken leg rules Bronco out for NRL season

By AAP Newswire

Matt Lodge. - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane's horror NRL week has deepened with prop Matt Lodge ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a broken leg.

Lodge has been struggling with knee pain since injuring the joint in the round seven loss to Gold Coast.

An initial prognosis suggested the injury wasn't serious and multiple scans have been unable to determine the source of the pain.

The 25-year-old returned for last weekend's loss to South Sydney but since that match the pain has not subsided.

After failing to complete Tuesday's training session, Lodge was sent for another scan which revealed a hairline fracture in his tibia.

It means Lodge will have to sit out the remainder of the season to allow the injury to heal.

The news is the latest blow for the troubled Broncos, who have slumped to second-last on the ladder after 10 losses from their past 11 matches.

Fellow forward Tevita Pangai Jr has been suspended indefinitely and is reportedly set to be sacked after the NRL served him with a breach notice for "multiple" infractions of the code's COVID-19 protocols.

An investigation has also been launched after 10 members of the Broncos squad went to a pub lunch on August 1.

Brisbane great Allan Langer is one of three staff members stood down after breaching COVID protocols while head coach Anthony Seibold is also in a 14-day COVID-19 hold after attending to a private family matter following the loss to the Rabbitohs.

Lodge joins an injury list at Red Hill that includes captain Alex Glenn (knee), playmaker Anthony Milford (hamstring) and Corey Oates (leg) ahead of Saturday's away match against Canberra.

Latest articles

National

Care agency banned after SA woman’s death

The NDIS Commission has banned the disability agency which was caring for Adelaide woman Ann-Marie Smith when she died.

AAP Newswire
National

Aged home residents ‘second class people’

An aged care expert has told a royal commission residents at homes are being treated as second class and hundreds are likely to die during the pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

COVID-19 stoush keeps detainee in limbo

A 68-year-old man remains in limbo in a Melbourne immigration detention centre over a court stoush about moving him because of coronavirus fears.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V’landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors’ intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

AAP Newswire