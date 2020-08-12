AAP Rugby

Gold Coast forward Boyd retires from NRL

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast prop Shannon Boyd has quit the NRL to retire to his family's farm in NSW.

The 27-year-old joined the Titans from Canberra at the end of 2018 on a reported $600,000-a-year deal but made just 14 appearances for the club in less than two seasons.

Injuries and form played a role in the marginalisation of a player who played four Tests for Australia in 2016 as well as playing for NSW Country that year.

Boyd made 125 NRL appearances for the Titans and Raiders but sought a release after playing just one game in 2020 under new coach Justin Holbrook.

Boyd's exit comes in the same week ex-Titans captain Ryan James confirmed his move from next season to Canberra on a two-year deal.

The Titans will head into 2021 with a new-look pack fronted by big-money recruit David Fifita and young Melbourne teenager Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

