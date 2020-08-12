AAP Rugby

Panthers better than 2014 crop: Mansour

By AAP Newswire

Josh Mansour. - AAP

1 of 1

He was part of Penrith's most successful team in 15 years but Josh Mansour is certain this current claw of Panthers is far more dangerous prospect.

Mansour is one of three players to remain from the 2014 side, who finished fourth and are the only Panthers since 2004 to reach the preliminary finals.

Like the current team, that was a side with young talent being brought through under Ivan Cleary and Trent Barrett at the foot of the mountains.

But while most critics spent that season waiting for the injury-ravaged underdogs to fall, there is a feeling of surety about the current group.

"We did very well to go deep into the finals (in 2014). But I think this team I am involved with is more of a complete team," Mansour said.

It's evident in the way they are playing too, with almost every player producing well above their value.

A win against the Warriors on Friday will take them to a club record nine straight victories, one clear of the 2003 side that last took the trophy back to Penrith.

"Our footy has been doing the talking," Mansour said.

"It comes down to confidence, it's such a big thing. Look at last year we had no confidence, this year is so different.

"I've been at this club for nine years now and I feel like the bond I have with this playing group is the strongest I've ever had."

While Penrith debuted three teenagers in 2014, they still had old heads like Peter Wallace and Jamie Soward in the halves and 300-gamer Brent Kite.

In 2020 they are even younger, with the group the squad the most inexperienced in the NRL and only six of their players having topped 100 career games.

Despite that, they have now been atop the ladder for three weeks - their longest run since the side that won the 1991 premiership.

And they don't look at all overawed by the position.

"But it's not until you are sitting at the top of the table you realise you are the hunted and not the hunters anymore," hooker Apisai Koroisau said.

"Knowing they are coming for us, a lot of the boys are happy to step up."

"That's one of those things about Penrith. They're good at being underdogs. Out here in the west they have that blue-collar mindset.

"So to have that (different) kind of feeling coming into games is pretty cool."

Latest articles

News

New case of COVID-19 recorded in Campaspe

CAMPASPE Shire has recorded a new case of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases to two. It’s one of 410 new cases in Victoria since yesterday. There have been 21 deaths from COVID-19 since yesterday, 16 are linked to known outbreaks at...

Anna McGuinness
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records four active cases, GV Health inpatient dies

Greater Shepparton has reported another four active cases of COVID-19 and an inpatient at Goulburn Valley Health with the virus has died.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Aquamoves staff member tests positive for COVID-19

An Aquamoves staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V’landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors’ intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bateman avoids charge for high shot

Canberra have received good news with John Bateman avoiding a charge for a high tackle, but they are still waiting on an injury update on Siliva Havili.

AAP Newswire