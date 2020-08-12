AAP Rugby

We want the title, say Melbourne Rebels

By AAP Newswire

Jordan Uelese - AAP

1 of 1

They were once maligned misfits but now the Melbourne Rebels plan on being the pride of Australian rugby.

Flying high after ending the Brumbies' unbeaten start in Super Rugby AU, the Rebels now have their sights on walking away with the trophy.

"We've got three games left before finals footy and we really want to win this thing," said the Rebels' Wallabies hooker Jordan Uelese ahead of Saturday night's pivotal clash with the Queensland Reds.

Victory in Brisbane would vault the Rebels to the top of the table - barely a month after coach Dave Wessels' position was called in to question following a first-round loss to the Brumbies.

The Rebels know they can also seriously dent the Reds' own hopes of making the three-team finals after Brad Thorn's side slumped to fourth place with last week's record-breaking 45-12 loss to the NSW Waratahs.

"This game is really important," Uelese said.

"If you want to win this, there's very fine margins in this competition. Derby games are double whammys - you win four points and take away four points from them."

Homeless due to Melbourne's coronavirus crisis, the Rebels are galvanised by the added adversity.

"With everything going on back in Victoria, it gives us that extra bit of carrot to play harder and make our state proud," Uelese said.

"It really does boost the morale being on the road for eight weeks now but knowing that everyone in Victoria is doing it tough, if we can bring them 80 minutes of joy each weekend, then that's something we'll strive to do.

"Everyone loves a winning side, so the amount of support we've had from friends, family and fellow club people we used to play with back in Victoria, and also our members - it's been immense.

"We're really feeling the love."

But the Reds know this could be their last throw of the dice and say they won't go down without a fight, unlike last week's first-half capitulation against the Waratahs when they trailed 38-0 at the break.

"We're disappointed after that game last week, but we have to forget about that and focus on the Rebels," Reds prop Taniela Tupou said.

"It hurts us."

Latest articles

Sport

Bowls report | August 12

Lockington The game of scrounge continues to attract quality fields each Wednesday. Last week, there were a few records registered with Ivan Hicks scoring 105 points to win rink 13 in a two horse race. Neil Haines was next best. On rink 11, Tony...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Golfers brave the wet weather at Echuca Back 9

NOT EVEN the driving rain was enough to scare off the golfers at the Echuca Back 9 golf course last Friday. Players put on their wet weather gear and hit some balls in anger as regional Victoria took its first steps in the second round of stage...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Echuca Basketball Association announces junior coaches

ECHUCA Basketball Association has named its coaching panel for the upcoming junior representative season, although it remains unclear when it may begin. The club is yet to hold tryouts for its teams as the Victorian-NSW border closure doesn’t allow...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V’landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors’ intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bateman avoids charge for high shot

Canberra have received good news with John Bateman avoiding a charge for a high tackle, but they are still waiting on an injury update on Siliva Havili.

AAP Newswire