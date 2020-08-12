AAP Rugby

In-form Ramm secures future at Waratahs

By AAP Newswire

James Ramm - AAP

1 of 1

The NSW Waratahs have locked in one of the country's most exciting prospects after winger James Ramm signed a two-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Ramm was man of the match in the Waratahs' thumping of the Reds on Saturday, creating an early try with a brilliant step followed by a chip and chase to set the tone at the SCG.

The 22-year-old is surely on new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie's shortlist, leading Super Rugby AU statistics in clean breaks (10), sitting equal first on defenders beaten (18) and running third for metres carried (275) with three games to play before finals.

The win against the Reds kept the Waratahs in the finals hunt, drawing the teams level in third on 11 points behind the Rebels (14) and Brumbies (18), ahead of Friday's clash with the Force (2).

A junior gymnastics standout before choosing rugby, Ramm had no plans to backflip on the Australian system despite the format of the competition beyond 2020 still being nailed down.

He is the second player to commit beyond this season after Queensland's Hunter Paisami, since the contract freeze was lifted earlier this month.

"I'm just loving every minute of it," Ramm said.

"To be a part of this squad and represent the Waratahs is something I'm really proud of, and to have been able to share that (debut) with my family and friends this year is a memory I won't forget.

"There's been some frustrating times (with injury) but that's made this year all the more enjoyable."

A product of the Waratahs' development system, coach Rob Penney said he still sees plenty of upside in the winger.

"It's been really pleasing to see Rammy grow into his position within the team, he's improving every week which is a testament to all the work he does behind the scenes," he said.

"He's a fantastic athlete with a great skillset that is only going to improve with experience, he's a proud New South Welshman and we're glad he'll be with us for the next couple of seasons."

Latest articles

News

GV Health pop-up COVID-19 clinic open in Mooroopna today

Goulburn Valley Health will be testing symptomatic members of the community for COVID-19 on Wednesday 12 August in Mooroopna. When: Wednesday 12 August 2020 only Time: 10:00am - 3:00pm Location: Mooroopna Education and Activity Centre - MEAC (23...

Madi Chwasta
News

Problems accessing COVID-19 information for the deaf

Deaf and hard-of-hearing people struggle to access news updates about COVID-19 and government restrictions, according to a Shepparton deaf community advocate. Indigenous deaf woman Jody Barney is an Aboriginal disability cultural trainer and...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Shepparton Villages residents test negative for COVID-19

Shepparton Villages has confirmed no other Maculata Place residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after a resident tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Interim chief executive Greg Pullen said they received the results for the remaining...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V’landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors’ intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bateman avoids charge for high shot

Canberra have received good news with John Bateman avoiding a charge for a high tackle, but they are still waiting on an injury update on Siliva Havili.

AAP Newswire