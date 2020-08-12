AAP Rugby

Manly look at defence to turn form around

By AAP Newswire

Daly Cherry-Evans - AAP

1 of 1

Manly have put the emphasis back on defence as they try to save their NRL season from buckling under the weight of a heavy injury toll.

Already without Tom Trbojevic and Dylan Walker, the Sea Eagles have lost Addin Fonua-Blake for a month to a knee injury.

Fellow front-rower Martin Taupau is also in a race against the clock to face Newcastle on Sunday, as is centre Brad Parker.

While Manly insist it's not panic stations yet at Brookvale, they know they must turn things around fast.

And it will begin with defence after leaking 68 points in the past fortnight.

Manly's once watertight line has conceded just over 20 points a game this year, a rate at which no Des Hasler-coached side has been breached in a decade.

"That's where we need to be better, we've let in a fair few tries in the past couple of weeks," captain Daly Cherry-Evans said.

"That's something we pride ourselves on more than what we have been able to show our past few weeks.

"We need to start showing a bit more belief in our processes.

"No matter who is out there this week we need to have 17 players out there willing to do their best."

Trbojevic's absence in Manly's attack has been much of the focus this year, but it's also in defence where they are missing their superstar No.1 at the back.

The Sea Eagles averaged just 12.5 points against them while Trbojevic was in the team over the first six rounds, compared to 26.6 since.

The 24-year-old had further scans on his problematic hamstring this week and is still angling for a return in either round 15 or 16.

"The scan shows he is where he should be at," his brother Jake said.

"It's routine, it's as expected ... He'll just keep going and progressing."

But regardless, his and the other representative stars' absences continue to be no justification for poor performances as far as Cherry-Evans is concerned.

"It's certainly no excuse for us not to be winning footy games," Cherry-Evans said.

"There is a big race for the top eight and we will be involved in that.

"I will back us to get the right amount of wins to sneak in at the end of the year.

"It's certainly not panic stations on our end."

Latest articles

News

GV Health pop-up COVID-19 clinic open in Mooroopna today

Goulburn Valley Health will be testing symptomatic members of the community for COVID-19 on Wednesday 12 August in Mooroopna. When: Wednesday 12 August 2020 only Time: 10:00am - 3:00pm Location: Mooroopna Education and Activity Centre - MEAC (23...

Madi Chwasta
News

Problems accessing COVID-19 information for the deaf

Deaf and hard-of-hearing people struggle to access news updates about COVID-19 and government restrictions, according to a Shepparton deaf community advocate. Indigenous deaf woman Jody Barney is an Aboriginal disability cultural trainer and...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Shepparton Villages residents test negative for COVID-19

Shepparton Villages has confirmed no other Maculata Place residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after a resident tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Interim chief executive Greg Pullen said they received the results for the remaining...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V’landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors’ intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bateman avoids charge for high shot

Canberra have received good news with John Bateman avoiding a charge for a high tackle, but they are still waiting on an injury update on Siliva Havili.

AAP Newswire