Roosters winger Hall wins at NRL judiciary

Sydney Roosters winger Ryan Hall has had a dangerous contact charge successfully overturned at the NRL judiciary.

The English international was never going to be suspended but was intent on clearing his name on Tuesday night.

He did so by convincing the three-man panel that he never intentionally hurt St George Illawarra centre Zac Lomax by twisting his leg during the Roosters' 24-16 win over the Dragons last Thursday night.

Even if he'd been found guilty, Hall would only have accrued 75 carryover points for the grade-one offence.

Hall was earlier on Tuesday retained on the Roosters wing, deputising for the injured Brett Morris, for Thursday night's blockbuster against Melbourne at the SCG.