Broncos prepared to sack Tevita Pangai Jr

By AAP Newswire

Tevita Pangai Jr in action for Brisbane in the NRL. - AAP

Brisbane Broncos are reportedly set to make the shock decision to sack forward Tevita Pangai Jr after he breached the NRL's strict biosecurity protocols.

The 24-year-old is one of the highest-profile casualties of COVID-19 breaches after he attended the opening of a barber shop in Brisbane on Saturday.

The shop, which has alleged ties to the Mongols bikie group, was involved in Queensland Police raid.

The incident happened a day after the Broncos returned to Brisbane after Friday night's 28-10 loss to South Sydney at ANZ Stadium.

Under current restrictions, players returning to Queensland from NSW need to isolate for 14 days, attending only training or games.

On Tuesday afternoon the Broncos said a determination of Pangai Jr's future was yet to be finalised.

"The club is still finalising it's investigation into Tevita Pangai Junior's breach of Project Apollo protocols," a statement read.

"The final determination of any sanction has not been made at this time."

However, after five years at the club it appears his time is over.

It's understood the NRL is also set to serve the Tongan international with a breach notice on Tuesday, proposing a hefty fine for his actions.

So far this season Pangai Jr has played just nine games for the Broncos after missing four weeks for a dangerous tackle in round one.

He will be the fourth person from the club to be fined after three members of the coaching staff - Allan Langer, Ryan Whitley and Blake Duncan - attended a private function.

They were each fined $5000 by the NRL.

Coach Anthony Seibold is also on hold after remaining in Sydney to attend to a serious family matter following Friday night's loss.

