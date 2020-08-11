AAP Rugby

Toronto players in Super League pay plea

By AAP Newswire

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles NRL player Darcy Lussick - AAP

1 of 1

A number of Toronto Wolfpack players have urged the Rugby Football League to help them as they have now gone three months without pay.

Darcy Lussick, Gareth O'Brien and Gadwin Springer took to Twitter on Monday evening to shine a light on their plights, with Australian prop Lussick saying he was about to be evicted from his home.

In a series of tweets, Lussick said: "3 months with no pay for the players, staff and families of the @TOwolfpack .. #mentalhealth @TheRFL @SuperLeague.

"Technically stranded in UK. No visa so I can't work, no help getting home to Australia as promised. About to be evicted from my house. A lot of people have it a lot worse then me but this situation has gone too far now. @TheRFL.

"@TheRFL when are you going to step in and help the welfare of players who are contracted to your competition?"

The Wolfpack - Super League's only transatlantic club - last month cited "overwhelming financial challenges" for their decision to temporarily withdraw from the competition.

O'Brien and Springer posted: "Third month of no pay for the players, staff and families of @TorontoWolfpackOfficial @RugbyFootballLeague #Forgotten #Mentalhealth".

Latest articles

National

Minister disputes aged care virus timeline

Australia’s aged care minister has rejected claims the sector wasn’t provided with enough advice on coronavirus, as more infected residents die.

AAP Newswire
National

Rain, flooding eases on NSW south coast

Flooding is easing on the NSW south coast but many residents are yet to return home, while roads remain waterlogged and drivers are warned to be careful.

AAP Newswire
National

Source of NSW school virus cluster unclear

An independent Catholic school in northwest Sydney has closed its secondary campus until August 24 as 11 COVID-19 cases are linked to the school.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V’landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors’ intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bateman avoids charge for high shot

Canberra have received good news with John Bateman avoiding a charge for a high tackle, but they are still waiting on an injury update on Siliva Havili.

AAP Newswire