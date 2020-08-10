AAP Rugby

Reds aim for Super bounce against Rebels

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Reds skipper Liam Wright. - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland skipper Liam Wright says his team aren't dwelling on their Super Rugby horror show against the Waratahs and feel the title is wide open.

The Reds trailed 38-0 against NSW before falling to a 45-12 loss that saw them drop down the competition ladder to fourth.

They will look to resurrect their season on Saturday night in Brisbane against Melbourne, who handed the Brumbies their first defeat of the competition.

Wright said they wouldn't let one match ruin their season.

"You've got to have a short memory in this industry and we can't ride that loss too long, we've got to get prepared for this week against the Rebels," he said on Monday.

"We had one very bad half, we're not hiding from that, and we've got a lot of things to fix up but I don't think there's any guys too worried in this team."

He felt the weekend results showed how even the competition was.

"It's open for everyone, this comp now, and it's going to make for an exciting last few weeks for the fans, all the teams are really in contention," the flanker said.

"We know we can turn it around and we're confident in each other."

One area they will focus on this week is their line-out, turning over five against the Waratahs, which proved costly.

"It's stifling our attacking ball and costing us some big moments," he said.

"We've got our hookers doing heaps of extra throws and our locks are in there constantly trying to come up with different ways to win the ball.

"Our execution has been a bit off but it's key for us to fix to give our backs from quality ball."

Reds young gun Jordan Petaia remains in doubt after the sudden death of his father, Tielu last week, which saw him withdraw from their Waratahs match.

Latest articles

Finance

Investors shun Qantas shares offer

Qantas has received an underwhelming response to its latest share offer and netted $71.1 million, well short of the $500 million target.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Wesfarmers to keep paying Melbourne staff

Wesfarmers has assured Melbourne staff theyr will keep their jobs at chains such as Bunnings, Kmart and Officeworks during the six-week coronavirus lockdown.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Impasse on US virus aid package

Hopes for a vital economic rescue package are souring in the US amid increasing worry that negotiations between the Republicans and Democrats might collapse.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V’landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors’ intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bateman avoids charge for high shot

Canberra have received good news with John Bateman avoiding a charge for a high tackle, but they are still waiting on an injury update on Siliva Havili.

AAP Newswire