Titans' James to make Raiders NRL switch

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast forward Ryan James

After an injury-wrecked past two years, Gold Coast veteran Ryan James will head to Canberra in 2021 to rebuild his NRL career.

The 29-year-old has been with the Titans since debuting in 2010 but has played just six matches in the past two season after back-to-back ACL injuries.

The Titans fan favourite and former captain's move to the Raiders at season's end was confirmed on Monday, with James signing a two-year deal.

Gold Coast chief executive Steve Mitchell paid tribute to James' commitment to the club both on and off the field.

"Ryan has developed into a community leader helping drive inclusion and social improvement outcomes," Mitchell said.

"At this stage of his career, Ryan and his family obviously had to decide what is best for them and that means a fresh start at the Raiders.

"He moves on with our complete support and best wishes."

Raiders recruitment boss Peter Mulholland said Ricky Stuart's side would draw heavily on James' 144 games of NRL experience.

"He will be valuable addition to our forward pack, particularly for some of our up and coming players," Mulholland said.

