NRL to fine Panthers coach for ref rant

By AAP Newswire

Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary - AAP

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary is facing a $20,000 after the NRL served him with a breach notice for criticising the integrity of referees.

Cleary claimed Canberra were "managed" back into Saturday's match against the Panthers by officials after several second-half calls went in the Raiders' favour.

The Panthers held on to win 28-12 and his post-match comments were labelled "deplorable" by ARL Commission chairman Peter V'Landys.

On Monday, the NRL issued Cleary with a breach notice for his claims against match officials, with acting chief executive Andrew Abdo backing V'Landys' stance.

"I am disappointed that a person in a leadership position within our game has made comments that question the integrity of our officials," Abdo said.

"Our leaders should be professional and set the standard for our game.

"Comments like this will not be tolerated."

