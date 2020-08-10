Qld CHO issues warning to NRL players

Queensland's chief health officer has urged NRL players to get the message when it comes to following COVID-19 protocols or face the season being shut down.

Several players and coaching staff are currently in periods of mandatory isolation after breaching the NRL's protocols in the past week.

Brisbane enforcer Tevita Pangai Jr and two Newcastle players - reported to be young winger Starford To'a and uncapped playmaker Simi Sasagi - were the latest breaches to emerge on Sunday.

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett and St George Illawarra forward Paul Vaughan are also in isolation after their breaches last week along with three members of the Broncos' coaching staff including Allan Langer.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold entered a quarantine period though he opted to exit Brisbane's bubble temporarily to deal with a family matter after Friday's loss to South Sydney before returning from NSW.

Dr Jeanette Young said while NRL officials were doing all they could to adhere to biosecurity protocols, players were putting the season's ongoing future in jeopardy.

"There have been a number of breaches that potentially put the season at risk," Dr Young told reporters.

"I'm satisfied that management are dealing with this very, very seriously. I'm not sure that players understand the seriousness."

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was confident the NRL would do all it could to stamp out further breaches but it was disappointing the matter had to be addressed at all.

"Incredibly frustrating, because Queenslanders are doing the right thing and this puts at risk all the great work that Queenslanders have done," she said.

"Every code that's here in Queensland has signed up to an industry plan and must do the right thing."