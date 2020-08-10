Hannay out to impress on job at Cowboys

North Queensland interim coach Josh Hannay is confident he's doing all he can to impress the NRL club's hierarchy.

Hannay is still eager to secure the Cowboys' job full-time despite a field of at least eight applicants also throwing their hats into the ring including interim Warriors coach Todd Payten.

While Sunday's 30-10 flogging by Gold Coast at CBUS Super Stadium won't have helped his cause, Hannay believes he's in the box seat to prove his worth.

"I know there's a lot of candidates putting their hand up for the job and understandably so," said Hannay, who has suffered defeat in each of his three matches in charge since Paul Green's departure.

"There'll come a point in time where I guess that'll be narrowed down in terms of they'll have a final number where it gets to the final process. I want to be part of that.

"Right now I'm putting my case forward day-in, day-out. I'm not waiting for an interview to put my case forward.

"With the work I'm doing around the place and with the playing group, that's all I'm really focusing on in terms of putting my best foot forward.

"I can't control what's said or what's speculated, I can just coach this group and, as I say, day-in, day-out, continue to try and get the best out of them."

Hannay also doesn't believe the ongoing speculation over the coaching position has distracted the Cowboys, despite slumping to a sixth consecutive loss for the first time since 2010.

"Their energy around the place has been really good," he said.

"The speculation is going to be there of course and that's part of the job and that's part of where we're at as a club at the moment but I would not give us an out there at all in terms of that speculation having anything to do with the performance (against the Titans)."