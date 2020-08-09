AAP Rugby

Proctor eager to see good times at Titans

By AAP Newswire

Kevin Proctor scores against North Queensland. - AAP

1 of 1

Off-contract Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor would love to be a part of what he feels are good times at the NRL club.

The New Zealand international's four seasons at the Titans haven't featured too much joy on or off the field.

Stripped of the captaincy after a cocaine drama while on international duty in 2017, Proctor has witnessed two coaches get sacked and finished 15th, 14th and 16th in his three full campaigns with the club.

Now as his deal nears and end, he can see a bright future for the club under Justin Holbrook.

Sunday's 30-10 victory over North Queensland was a small step in that path, lifting the Titans above both of their Queensland rivals on the NRL ladder in the back half of a season for the first time since 2012.

If Proctor wants to seal a new deal to enjoy the rise, more performances like his against the Cowboys couldn't hurt his case.

The 31-year-old scored a try and had a hand in two others, including a brilliant play early in the second half where he flew past the dead ball line to bat back the ball, allowing Brian Kelly to score.

"Obviously, I'd like to stay here but it is what it is, I know it's all business at the end of the day," Proctor said.

"I just like where the Titans are going and where we're headed at the moment.

"Being here when the time's weren't good, I'd like to be there when the times are good."

It seems Proctor's form has certainly left an impression on Holbrook, who praised the ex-Melbourne Storm player's leadership and performance.

"He's been great since he's come back in to the side a couple of weeks ago, really lifted us and he's just, as we saw today, competing on everything," Holbrook said.

"To keep that ball back in play with a kick for Brian Kelly's try, just typifies what KP was willing to do today to get the win. I'm happy for him."

Latest articles

News

SPC still in organic milk deal

The owners of fruit processing business SPC are continuing to develop a debt for equity swap in an organic dairy business, despite supply problems created by the collapse of an organic milk supplier. Shepparton Partners Collective, which bought the...

Geoff Adams
News

Bird flu detected on second egg farm

Agriculture Victoria has confirmed a second egg farm near Lethbridge has tested positive for bird flu. The farm, near Geelong, has been quarantined and movement controls have been introduced to prevent further spread. Avian influenza, otherwise known...

Jamie Salter
News

Beef and horticulture exporters get a digital edge

The cost and complexity of exporting food will be reduced in Australia with the launch of a project that will harness the power of data and digital platforms. CSIRO is working with the horticulture and beef industries on a system that will automate...

Jamie Salter

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors’ intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Vaughan’s NRL breach labelled as ‘selfish’

St George Illawarra forward Paul Vaughan admits it was selfish and reckless to break the NRL’s bubble and dine out, placing him in two weeks’ quarantine.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

V’landys rebukes Bennett for bubble breach

Peter V’landys claims Wayne Bennett and Paul Vaughan should know better than to put the NRL season at risk, with both facing two weeks in quarantine.

AAP Newswire