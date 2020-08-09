AAP Rugby

New coach won’t solve Warriors uncertainty

By AAP Newswire

Forget playing for NRL contracts, job auditions and jostling for spots, Warriors players have a bigger question for how they'll start life under Nathan Brown: what country will they live in?

Brown's appointment on a three-year deal, or that of any new coach should, provide the stability needed for any club that has spent weeks in limbo.

But even with 11 of their top-30 players off contract, the Warriors are an obvious exception.

Players are unlikely to know for months whether they will be able to play in New Zealand next year or be forced into another COVID-safe bubble in Australia.

It's likely to impact the club's recruitment, with prospective players naturally cautious with no confirmation of where they'll be based.

It's also why when senior player Tohu Harris was asked on Friday night about what Brown's looming appointment could do for the group, it was far from his highest priority.

"To be honest, not thinking too far ahead, but we don't know what next year looks like at all," Harris said.

"In terms of where we will be located.

"We can't think too far ahead because it will do people's heads in."

"We've just got to keep to each day and any news that comes in we will take on board.

"There are still so many things up in the air."

The Warriors have got on with their work quietly, signing Phil Gould as a consultant while taking the issue of next year's base as a bridge they'll cross when they get to it.

However, it stands to reason that Warriors players won't begin thinking about finals.

While most have spent three months talking about the sacrifice they have made for the game, they have snuck up to 11th and are two wins out of the eight.

But inside their Central Coast camp, thinking seven weeks ahead isn't going to help anyone.

"In the situation we're in, we can't," Harris said.

"I know it sounds like a cliche, but we've got guys who have never lived away from their parents.

"We've got to put so much focus on daily wellbeing and making sure people are alright.

"We really do need to stay focused, because we've already had guys leave to go home.

"I'd love to play finals but we need to take care of important stuff first."

