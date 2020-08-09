AAP Rugby

Broncos NRL star latest to breach bubble

By AAP Newswire

Tevita Pangai - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane enforcer Tevita Pangai Jr will spend the next 14 days in self-isolation after breaching the NRL's COVID-19 protocols.

The forward played in Sydney on Friday night as the Broncos slumped to their 10th NRL defeat in 11 matches with a 28-10 loss to South Sydney.

Under the competition's protocols, members of a team which has returned to Queensland from NSW are to enter a strict lockdown for a 14-day period.

The Broncos said Pangai Jr attended the opening of a Brisbane barber shop on Saturday, in breach of those stricter protocols.

It's been reported Pangai Jr's presence was discovered during a police raid of the business, with several alleged bikie gang members suspected of being at the property.

While there's no suggestion Pangai Jr was involved in illegal activity the Broncos are looking into the situation.

"The Broncos are investigating the circumstances around the matter to determine what further action may be taken," the club said in a statement on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Pangai Jr has been stood down for two weeks and charged with a breach of the competition's protocols.

As a result, the Tonga international will be unavailable for Saturday's clash with Canberra and the following weekend's game against St George Illawarra for the second-last Broncos.

He's the latest NRL identity caught breaching the protocols this week after Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett, Dragons forward Paul Vaughan and three Broncos staff members, including ex-Test player Allan Langer, were all fined for breaches.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is serving a 14-day isolation period after he opted to stay in Sydney for a family matter with assistant coach Peter Gentle to lead the team for the next two weeks.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Second Shepparton Villages staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Shepparton Villages has confirmed a second staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. But Bertram House residents and other close contacts of the first staff member who tested positive have returned negative COVID-19 results. Shepparton Villages...

Madi Chwasta
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Greater Shepparton records four active cases

Greater Shepparton has four active cases of COVID-19, including three recorded in the 24 hours to Friday afternoon. A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages in addition to a contactor at Unilever...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors’ intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Vaughan’s NRL breach labelled as ‘selfish’

St George Illawarra forward Paul Vaughan admits it was selfish and reckless to break the NRL’s bubble and dine out, placing him in two weeks’ quarantine.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

V’landys rebukes Bennett for bubble breach

Peter V’landys claims Wayne Bennett and Paul Vaughan should know better than to put the NRL season at risk, with both facing two weeks in quarantine.

AAP Newswire