V’landys blasts Cleary over ref comments

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary faces a heavy fine for claiming Canberra were "managed" back into their NRL clash, with chairman Peter V'landys labelling his comments "deplorable".

NRL bosses will meet on Monday to discuss Cleary's comments, but he is set to be hit hard after V'landys labelled them among the most disappointing things he'd seen while in charge.

The Panthers held on to win 28-12, but Cleary was left confused over several second-half calls on Saturday that went in the Raiders' favour.

Cleary's words have left V'landys furious, warning the NRL would not stand for the integrity of any of their employees being questioned.

"I think his comments were deplorable," V'landys told AAP.

"There has to be a financial deterrent for it.

"You can't question people's integrity, no matter what.

"What he did yesterday is one of the most disappointing things I have seen while chairman.

"This was straight to the integrity of the referee. To say he managed it to bring the other team in is deplorable.

"If anyone thinks the NRL is going to tolerate their employees being abused like that, they've got something coming."

Cleary was previously employed as a consultant for the NRL to referees, between his first time in charge of Penrith and the Wests Tigers.

His outburst did not carry the same ferocity as some in the past, but V'landys was worried over the example it set for junior coaches and parents.

"This one in particular was despicable. It was beyond someone of his standing to say something like that," V'landys said.

"The (comments) are so ridiculously stupid. Under no circumstances is the NRL going to tolerate abuse towards referees and especially their integrity.

"How about setting an example to other coaches or parents that are sitting on the sideline watching their kids play?

"Has he thought about the human element of the person he just made that allegation about?

"How would he like it for anyone to question his integrity?

"To do that as an elite coach gives me no words."

Cleary's issues are believed to largely be around two confusing calls by bunker officials Bryan Norrie and Steve Chiddy in the second half.

In the first decision, on-field referee Gerard Sutton sent a call upstairs as a try despite Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad not celebrating getting the ball down.

Sutton had the best view, and with bodies piled around the Canberra fullback there was no clear video evidence for the bunker to overturn the on-field call.

The lead up to Canberra's second try also left Penrith scratching their heads.

Nathan Cleary forced Jordan Rapana into touch, but when the Raiders challenged to show he'd passed the ball first Penrith were penalised for a second player joining the tackle late.

"It felt like they were being managed back into the game,'' Ivan Cleary said.

"That's all I can say. There were some really, really strange calls."