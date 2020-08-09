Raiders “managed” back into game: Cleary

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary could earn the ire of the NRL after claiming he felt like Canberra were "managed back into" Saturday night's game before his side held firm.

The Raiders were the beneficiary of two confusing bunker calls in the second half, after they went to the break 24-0 down and with the match all but over.

In the first decision, on-field referee Gerard Sutton sent a call upstairs as a try despite Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad not celebrating getting the ball down.

Sutton easily had the best view, and with bodies piled around the Canberra fullback there was no clear video evidence for the bunker to overturn the on-field call.

The lead up to Canberra's second try also left Penrith scratching their heads.

Nathan Cleary forced Jordan Rapana into touch, but when the Raiders challenged to show he'd passed the ball first Penrith were penalised for a second player joining the tackle late.

"It felt like they were being managed back into the game,'' Ivan Cleary said.

"That's all I can say. There were some really, really strange calls.

"But it gave us the opportunity to continue throughout the 80 minutes, which we had to. In the end, that will only service us well down the track."

Regardless though, Cleary did see a positive in the second half before the game eventually finished 28-12.

He was impressed with the way his young side held their cool, refusing to panic after they believed decisions went against them as Canberra attempted a comeback.

"That's a sign of maturity and confidence," Cleary said.

"Things will go against us. We actually discussed that this week.

"It won't always be perfect. That will help us rather than hinder us."

Refereeing aside, Penrith are a team without an obvious weakness at the moment.

Several of their players are producing well beyond their contract worth, while Saturday's win was the team's eighth in a row - equalling the club's record mark from 2003.

Cleary now faces tough decisions ahead, with regular Dylan Edwards due to return from a hamstring injury next week while winger Brian To'o also on the comeback trail.

"It's a good problem," Cleary said.

"What you're seeing is in terms of teamwork. They are working well as a team.

"The sum of the team is worth more than each individual. It's very pleasing."