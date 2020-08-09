Penrith could recall banned Hetherington

Penrith could recall Jack Hetherington back to training with their NRL squad ahead of the forward's likely month-long ban for a high tackle.

Hetherington faces the fifth suspension of his short career for a high shot on Martin Taupau, which will see a four or five-week ban depending on his plea.

The 24-year-old officially only has two more weeks on his loan deal at the Warriors, however that is assessed on a weekly basis by Penrith.

Effectively, while ever they do not need him in first grade and he is part of the Warriors' 17, they are happy for him to remain there.

However, if he is not taking to to the park until round 18 at the earliest, it's likely Penrith will see no value in him remaining in the Warriors' camp.

Cleary had not spoken to Hetherington on Saturday night, but intended to in coming days.

"I'm not sure how it;s going to work, but I dare say he will probably end up coming back home," Cleary said.

"We'll try and work that out and see how it unfolds.

"If he is going to be out for that long he may as well be with us. And then we ill work out what happens after that."

There is still potential then he could be returned to the Warriors if not required by Penrith at the end of his ban.

While the suspension comes as a hit to the New Zealand based side, it could also hurt Penrith.

They have done the Warriors a favour by giving them an NRL-standard player, but Hetherington is likely their next man to be picked if they have an injury in their forwards.

They have previously released Kaide Ellis to St George Illawarra this year and Jed Cartwright to South Sydney.

However Hetherington will now be unable to play for them until the eve of the finals, with the Panthers desperately hoping they avoid injuries.