Injury woes may curtail Canberra’s season

AAP Newswire

Canberra's injury crisis threatens to take another turn with hooker Siliva Havili hurting his triceps and John Bateman facing a nervous wait for a high tackle.

Havili was injured early in the second half of the Raiders' 28-12 loss to Penrith, further compounding their woes out of dummy half.

The Tongan utility has been the Green Machines's starting hooker since Josh Hodgson was ruled out for the season, with their only other option being youngster Tom Starling.

Coach Ricky Stuart was unsure on the severity of the injury on Saturday night, but it could threaten to be a real issue for the Raiders ahead of their clash with Brisbane.

"It was triceps, I don't know how bad it is

"I'm hoping he's not out for the week ... We can't afford another No.9 going down."

Starling has come off the bench for the Raiders since Hodgson went down last month, but is yet to start a game in the NRL.

It would be a big ask for him to play 80 minutes, meaning Canberra may have to find another utility to slot in the role if Havili is out.

Bateman collected Stephen Crichton high with a forceful hit late in the match.

The Englishman, who is playing in his last season in the NRL, was not put on report but will still have to wait and see if he is charged by the match review committee.

"It came up a little bit high. I don't think it was too bad," Stuart said.

"There were a few high shots there tonight. That's not to say it rubs it out but hopefully it's okay."

