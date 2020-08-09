Green defends NRL move to Knights

Many criticised his decision to walk out on the Warriors earlier this week, but Newcastle's Blake Green has defended the move as a 'win-win' after a solid NRL performance on Saturday.

The 33-year-old was unwanted by the Warriors beyond the end of this season and said there was a chance he would not be picked to play out the final eight games.

Green felt coming to the Knights to play out the remainder of the season was his best option despite not having a contract for 2021.

And while severing ties with the Warriors and telling teammates leaving was tough, he feels justified after Saturday's 44-4 win with the Knights.

"They gave me an indication that I wasn't going to be at the club beyond this year and if we weren't looking like making the semis I could have been sitting down for the last six rounds," he said.

"I didn't want to sit down.

"To be honest I thought it was a win-win decision by both parties.

"They got to promote within and start that process there for the club moving forward."

After just one full session with the Knights, Green slotted into the spine perfectly in their win over the Wests Tigers, setting up the first try of the night.

And without him, the Warriors pulled off an upset over Manly at Brookvale the night before as Green watched on from his temporary apartment in Newcastle.

"I watched the whole game. I love those boys, I've got a really good relationship with them," he said.

"I sent them messages before the game, they've sent me messages before this game. They're terrific people."

It's been a difficult year for Green and his young family after pulling his kids out of school and daycare in New Zealand to base with him on the Central Coast, leaving their home of three years behind.

His wife Sarah is a primary school teacher and has been able to homeschool their son Boston, but it's a temporary fix given they have no security beyond the next seven weeks.

And while it was a tough decision to walk away from the Warriors, he wants to give it his best shot for his family.

"I've got no idea (what the future holds), I'll just keep doing the best I can and see where it takes me," he said.

"I know it's a bit of a cliche but I can't look too far ahead because there's not much in the distance.

"I'll just keep playing well for the Knights and see what happens.

"I've been around long enough and seen things change really quickly in rugby league."