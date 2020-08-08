AAP Rugby

Munster rues injury ahead of Roosters date

By AAP Newswire

Cameron Munster - AAP

Melbourne could be without both Cameron Munster and Cameron Smith for their mouth-watering rematch with Sydney Roosters next Thursday after the Storm's No.6 was the latest to fall on the Sunshine Coast.

Munster's knee was caught awkwardly in a tackle, forcing him off as his side cantered to a 41-10 defeat of Canterbury a week after Cameron Smith hurt his shoulder.

The playmaker said the injury looked worse than it appeared and while unlikely to be fit, he remains hopeful of proving his fitness to face in-form Roosters opposite Luke Keary.

"It's probably grade two carry on to be honest," Munster joked post-game on Fox Sports.

"But probably two or three weeks; I had a medial with this same knee (that kept him out for two weeks earlier in the season)."

Munster missed their earlier clash with a knee injury too, the Storm winning 27-25 in a golden-point epic.

"It's disappointing; we're playing the Roosters next week and I wanted to test myself against Keary and the likes of (fullback James) Tedesco as well," he said.

"We can't do too much in isolation; I might be just headbutting a wall, playing cards so I'll make sure I get it right and don't stay off the park more than two weeks."

Smith isn't certain of a return either, Storm coach Craig Bellamy saying he still faces two-to-three weeks out with a shoulder injury.

It hasn't stopped the Storm stringing seven wins together and moving to the top of the live ladder ahead of a string of games against the Roosters, Eels, Manly and South Sydney.

"We've copped a couple of injuries to some really important players in our side, but we're just going to try and use their strengths, not try to turn them into the players they've replaced," Bellamy said.

"We're talking about some really good teams there (in the next four weeks); it'll be a tough month without a doubt.

"I can't guarantee a game like last time - I'm not quite sure myself and Trent Robinson enjoyed how close it was and the twist and turns - but it was one hell of a game of footy."

