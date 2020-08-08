Titans chase win to confirm NRL inroads

Gold Coast want a win to show for their progress but coach Justin Holbrook will enter their NRL clash wary of the returning Michael Morgan and North Queensland's recent domination of his side.

The Titans (3-9) pushed the Sydney Roosters in an 18-12 loss last weekend, dangerous with ball in hand and defending stoutly in the latest sign the new coach is having a positive impact on a team that's won just three of their past 23 games.

The Cowboys will sink to their first six-game losing streak in 10 years if defeated in Robina on Sunday but they too came close against last year's grand finalists Canberra last weekend.

Morgan will play his first game since round two, joining Ben Hampton in the halves and shunting Jake Clifford out of the side.

"They've been really similar to us, narrow losses to some quality sides,' Holbrook said.

"It's really important (we notch a win, because) we've played really well the last two weeks and a couple of things go our way we get way with some wins but just fallen short.

"It's a (losing) record we want to change and it was 10 straight home games we lost before we won against the Warriors so it'd be a nice one to break again tomorrow."

The Titans should go in as listed, with Jai Arrow passing his HIA protocols and Sam Lisone back from a shoulder injury.

Josh McGuire returns from suspension for the Cowboys alongside Morgan, who Holbrook rates as "one of the best players in the game".

"It's a huge boost for them and (Morgan is) a player we have to do a good job on," Holbrook said.

"He'll give them a big lift and they've been playing well without him."

STATS THAT MATTER

* The Cowboys 66.7 per cent win percentage against the Titans is their best against any current team and the only current team they have a win record of greater than 50 per cent against.

* Only the Broncos (31) are leaking more points per game than the Titans (27) and Cowboys (26).

* A Cowboys loss would make it their first six-game losing streak since 2010.