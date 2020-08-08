Nathan Brown to take reins at NRL Warriors

AAP Rugby
Nathan Brown to take reins at NRL WarriorsBy AAP Newswire
Nathan Brown has been confirmed as the Warriors new coach after signing a three-year-old deal to take charge of the New Zealand-based NRL team from 2021.
The Warriors will be Brown's third NRL club after coaching at St George Illawarra and Newcastle.
He will take over from interim coach Todd Payten who knocked back the fulltime job after filling in when the club parted ways with Stephen Kearney.
The Warriors will also employ prominent rugby league figure Phil Gould in a consultancy role.