AAP Rugby

Wallabies coach welcomes SBW’s NRL return

By AAP Newswire

Sonny Bill Williams. - AAP

1 of 1

Even Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is looking forward to the next chapter of Sonny Bill Williams' sporting career.

Williams is currently in mandatory quarantine in Sydney ahead of a cameo stint with the Sydney Roosters for the remainder of the 2020 NRL season.

The dual international has returned to Australia after Toronto pulled out of the English Super League competition.

The 34-year-old is tipped to make his first appearance for the Roosters since the 2014 preliminary final in a round-17 grand final rematch against Canberra.

It will be the latest extraordinary step in a career which has included NRL premierships, rugby league Tests, two rugby union World Cup wins and a handful of professional boxing bouts.

"He's a terrific man," Rennie said on Friday.

"I can't speak highly enough of him."

The pair worked together at New Zealand Super Rugby outfit the Chiefs in 2012, with Rennie coaching a Williams-inspired team to the franchise's first title that year.

They combined again when Williams returned to the Chiefs in 2015.

Rennie said as well as his sporting ability, the Roosters would also benefit from Williams' leadership and guidance as they sought an historic first NRL title hat-trick.

"Massive influence and great for the young guys and so on," Rennie said.

"It's always sad that people find a way of pulling him down but I've got nothing but high praise."

Latest articles

World

North Korea’s Kim orders flood relief

Heavy rain has brought flooding to both North and South Korea in recent days, and concern is growing about damage to North Korean crops.

AAP Newswire
World

India hits 40,000 virus deaths, 2m cases

India has the third-highest caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil, with 40,000 deaths and two million cases.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump issues orders for US ban on TikTok

The Trump administration is stepping up efforts to purge ‘untrusted’ Chinese apps such as TikTok from US digital networks.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Raiders edge Cowboys in NRL arm wrestle

Canberra have held on for a 14-12 win over North Queensland in a NRL thriller in Townsville, with both teams scoring two tries.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Maguire fuming as Wests Tigers stunned

Coach Michael Maguire has blasted the Wests Tigers’ display as unacceptable after their 26-20 loss to the Warriors scuppered a return to the NRL’s top eight.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

V’landys rebukes Bennett for bubble breach

Peter V’landys claims Wayne Bennett and Paul Vaughan should know better than to put the NRL season at risk, with both facing two weeks in quarantine.

AAP Newswire