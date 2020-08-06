AAP Rugby

Sharks’ Dugan hoping it’s third time lucky

Cronulla's Josh Dugan is confident it will be third time lucky as he attempts to play his 200th NRL match against Parramatta on Sunday.

The 30-year-old admits the champagne to celebrate the milestone has gone flat after his appearances against St George Illawarra and then Brisbane were aborted due to a hamstring injury.

"I'm feeling good so take three, hopefully," Dugan said on Thursday.

"It's worn off a bit cause I had all the hype leading into the Dragons game and didn't get to play it so I think the emotion will probably set in after the match."

Dugan described his journey to 200 games as a "rollercoaster".

He was axed from Canberra, where he made his NRL debut in 2009, after four seasons following a string of off-field incidents while he has also been in the headlines with the Dragons, the NSW Origin team and Sharks for the wrong reasons.

But Dugan said he was a changed man.

"It's chalk and cheese; the person I was to who I am now," he said.

"I'm a big believer in things happening for a reason and learning from those things.

"I wouldn't change the journey I've had - it's been a rollercoaster but it's made me who I am.

"Over the years I've proved I've become a lot more mature, a lot more of a role model."

The former Kangaroos star said in the early days he believed his talent would be enough but now realised there was a lot of extra work required to reach his potential.

He has battled knee and now hamstring injuries but felt he still had more good football in him.

"When I was young I thought talent would get me by and I wasn't as professional as I could have been and that's what hurt me, as I was only averaging 14-15 games a year and last year I played 23," he said,

"I've got a plan that's working for me through the week and when I get out on the field I'm playing pretty well."

