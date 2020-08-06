AAP Rugby

Vaughan admits to breaching NRL bubble

By AAP Newswire

Paul Vaughan - AAP

Paul Vaughan has admitted to breaching the NRL's bubble by visiting a cafe on Thursday, just hours before St George Illawarra's clash with Sydney Roosters.

The NSW State of Origin forward admitted to entering a Wollongong cafe for breakfast, a clear breach of the code's COVID-19 protocols.

It came on the same morning Wayne Bennett admitted to also dining out, which threatens to stop him from coaching South Sydney against Brisbane on Friday night.

Under the NRL's strict biosecurity rules, players and those within the bubble are not allowed to have visitors or go to cafes, pubs or restaurants.

Dragons officials were caught unaware when reports of Vaughan visiting a cafe surfaced.

It's expected he will be forced to sit out Thursday night's clash with the Roosters, with Kaide Ellis or Jacob Host likely to be brought into the side.

There is also the possibility he could be forced to quarantine for anywhere up to a fortnight, given responses to other similar breaches this season.

"The Dragons are disappointed with Vaughan's conduct," the club said in a statement.

And (we) are working with the NRL and Project Apollo to determine his availability for the Dragons' Round 13 clash against the Sydney Roosters."

