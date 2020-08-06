NRL to investigate Bennett over bubble

AAP Rugby

The NRL will investigate claims Wayne Bennett breached the code's strict biosecurity bubble by eating out in Sydney's inner-west on Wednesday.

The South Sydney coach is reported to have visited an Italian restaurant in Leichhardt this week with his partner, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Under the NRL's biosecurity rules, players and selected club officials cannot have visitors or go to pubs, cafes or restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's believed the league will look into the claims, that come just a day out from Friday's grudge match between Bennett and his former club Brisbane.

If found to have breached the bubble, Bennett could be required to be tested or face a quarantine period.

It would be the second offence this season for the veteran coach if guilty, after the Rabbitohs were fined for not disclosing details of Cody Walker's dramas earlier this year.

The Queensland Government has only agreed to have teams travel into and out of the state from NSW based on the NRL's strict biosecurity guidelines.

Bennett is due to front the media via a teleconference on Thursday morning.

