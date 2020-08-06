AAP Rugby

New Six Nations dates finalised for 2020

By AAP Newswire

Cardiff - AAP

1 of 1

Six Nations organisers have released revised dates for the four remaining matches postponed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ireland will host Italy in Dublin on October 24, with the final round to be completed on October 31 when Wales take on Scotland, Italy meet England in Rome and France face off against Ireland in Paris.

A home venue for Wales will need to be found as the Principality Stadium is still being used as a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The Eddie Jones-coached England top the standings ahead of France on points difference.

The six outstanding women's matches will be played over the weekends of October 24, October 31 and December 5.

"We remain in close contact with all relevant authorities across the respective jurisdictions to ensure these matches take place in a safe environment and we will announce further details of health and safety protocols and guidance on spectator attendance in due course," organisers said in a statement.

Because of the restrictions preventing many teams from travelling to Europe, organisers also confirmed their plans for an eight-team tournament to replace the men's autumn Tests, involving the Six Nations teams and two other international teams, likely Japan and Fiji.

They expect to announce dates and venues this month.

